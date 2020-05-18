|
|
Elbert "Al" Lee Bridges, age 88, of Rensselaer, was called into God's Kingdom on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind. The son of Troy and Mary "Gladys" (Seay) Bridges, he was born on August 23, 1931 in Chesnee, South Carolina.
Elbert graduated from Chesnee Public Schools as a member of the Class of 1949. On May 24th, 1956, in Chesnee, SC, he married Ellen Kimbrell, who preceded him in death on March 3, 2010.
He proudly served in the United States Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal during his time in the service. Elbert was a skilled craftsman and possessed a great deal of knowledge in all aspects of the trade. He worked for George Cover Construction in Rensselaer beginning in 1995.
Elbert was a member of the Remington Baptist Church. In his spare time he thoroughly enjoyed photography. He also carried on his Mother's craft of creating and sewing stuffed baby dolls. Elbert cherished the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his son, Michael Bridges of W. Lafayette, Ind.; two granddaughters, Kelli (Craig) Adkins and Mandi Bridges; four great-grandchildren, Gradin, Chevelle, Ava and Braxton; and his brother, Donald (Martha) Bridges of Chesnee, SC. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ellen; his parents; and one brother.
Elbert's friends and family may remember him this Saturday, May 16th, 2020 from 9:00-11:00am at Jackson Funeral Chapel, Rensselaer while observing social distancing. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am with Deacon Glen Minnick officiating. Burial with full military rites will immediately follow at Memory Gardens in Rensselaer, Ind.
Memorial contributions in Elbert's name may be made to the Remington Baptist Church.
To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2020