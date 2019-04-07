|
INMAN, SC- Eleanor Elizabeth Abernathy, 94, formerly of Inman, SC passed on away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Asheville, NC.
Born in Old Fort, NC on June 15, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Parker) Wheelon and Robert Wheelon and was the wife of the late Buford Lee Abernathy.
She was a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church , served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years and was active with the seniors group.
She is survived by her son, Wilford Abernathy and his wife Pearl of Asheville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jeff Smith and his wife Jennifer, Travis Smith and his wife Laura, Keith Abernathy and his wife Jennifer and Beth Mitchell and her husband James and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by one daughter, Norma Jean Smith; one son-in-law, Olin Smith and three siblings, Florine Strange, Stella Wall and Floyd Wheelon.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Atkins and Rev. Keith Abernathy officiating.
Interment will be at Lake Bowen Baptist Church Cemetery, 511 Edwards Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Memorials may be made to: Lake Bowen Baptist Church Seniors Group, 404 Sugar Ridge Road Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019