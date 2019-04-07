Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Interment
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
Lake Bowen Baptist Church Cemetery
511 Edwards Roads
Inman, SC
Eleanor Elizabeth Abernathy


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor Elizabeth Abernathy Obituary
INMAN, SC- Eleanor Elizabeth Abernathy, 94, formerly of Inman, SC passed on away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Asheville, NC.
Born in Old Fort, NC on June 15, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Parker) Wheelon and Robert Wheelon and was the wife of the late Buford Lee Abernathy.
She was a member of Lake Bowen Baptist Church , served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years and was active with the seniors group.
She is survived by her son, Wilford Abernathy and his wife Pearl of Asheville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jeff Smith and his wife Jennifer, Travis Smith and his wife Laura, Keith Abernathy and his wife Jennifer and Beth Mitchell and her husband James and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by one daughter, Norma Jean Smith; one son-in-law, Olin Smith and three siblings, Florine Strange, Stella Wall and Floyd Wheelon.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Atkins and Rev. Keith Abernathy officiating.
Interment will be at Lake Bowen Baptist Church Cemetery, 511 Edwards Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Memorials may be made to: Lake Bowen Baptist Church Seniors Group, 404 Sugar Ridge Road Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
