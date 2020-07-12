Eleanor Bishop Foster passed on to her heavenly home on July 08, 2020 at her home of 60 years. She was the youngest child of the late J.E. and Mary Magdalene Bishop of Inman. She was a proud graduate of Inman High School and Spartanburg Junior College.

Eleanor was married to the late Honorable J. Bruce Foster for 49 years. They shared much happiness with their three children, large families and many friends. She retired from the Mary Black School of Nursing at USC-Upstate.

Surviving are their children; John Bruce Foster, Jr.; Jayne Foster Belmont and her husband, Harold; all of Spartanburg and her youngest son, Stuart Bishop Foster, of Mandalay, Myannmar. Eleanor enjoyed her grandchildren; Heather Schuff and her husband, Casey, of Duncan, J. Julian Foster of Landrum, Elle Schuff and Ansley Belmont. She was also fond of her step grandsons; Drew and Benjamin Belmont, Ed and Ben Lehman. They all appreciate their loving "Mimi," especially Ansley who had the true pleasure of sharing a home with her "Queen Mimi."

Eleanor left a very special friend and companion of 27 years, Patricia Miller, whose service has been invaluable. She was also loved by 19 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and parents as well as her siblings, Hortense Gregory, Kathryn Bagwell and James E. Bishop, Jr.

Eleanor was a lovely lady who served her family, community and church to her fullest potential. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church where she was a member of the Lydia then Ruth Sunday School classes. She loved her friends especially when serving in many clubs such as Cherry Laurel

Garden Club, Spartanburg Legal Auxilliary, Nu Book Club, The Fortune Investment Club and many others.

Following her husband's lead and their giving spirits, Eleanor donated her remains to help further science. She requested a private family memorial service to be held this weekend. The

Reverend Laura White and Steve Kibbe will officiate.

The family expresses extreme thanks to all who helped care for Eleanor. Special thanks with love go to Ashley, Shewanna, Cheri, Terrell and all of the Spartanburg Regional Hospice team for their genuine care these last several months.

In lieu of flowers, Eleanor's family kindly suggests memorial donations to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Road, Drayton, SC, 29333.

