WELLFORD, SC- Eleanor G. McMillan, 99, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Laura B. Griffin and the widow of Curtis C. McMillan. She was a member of Loree United Methodist Church and the oldest member of Startex United Methodist Church, where she taught the Mother's Sunday School Class for many years.
Survivors include a son, Jimmy D. McMillan; a daughter, Phyllis M. Fulmer; seven grandchildren, David McMillan, Christine Free, Todd Fulmer, Paige Trader, Matthew McMillan, Keely Sheldon and Raegan Fulmer; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Gary J. McMillan; six brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Wellford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 430 Drayton, SC 29333.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019