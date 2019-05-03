Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Eleanor Maxine (Calvert) Shreve


Eleanor Maxine (Calvert) Shreve
Mrs. Eleanor Maxine Calvert Shreve, age 93 of Dallas, Texas, passed away on April 30, 2019.
Eleanor was born on May 29, 1925 and was the wife of the late John Charles Shreve. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Charles Shreve; a daughter-in-law, Myrna Shreve; one grandchild, Leslyn Egan; and one great-grandchild.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Valarie Shreve; three grandchildren, Kerri Riddle, Kelly Nelson, and Loree Karagiorgas; six great-grandchildren; and one great- great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm following the visitation at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Kenneth Cash to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Shreve family.
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME
BOILING SPRINGS
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2019
