SPARTANBURG, SC-Eleanor Rose Clayton Porter, 85, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Summit Hills Retirement Community in Spartanburg, SC. Born November 5, 1933, in El Paso, TX, she was the daughter of the late William E. Clayton and Jessie Ormsbee Clayton of El Paso.
Her father was made a special attaché in the U. S. Embassy of Mexico City during World War II and the family lived in Mexico City from 1943 to 1948. Eleanor's long blonde hair earned her the nickname "la guerita" (the little blonde). Upon return to El Paso, Eleanor attended El Paso High School where she was named one of the most popular students. After graduation, Eleanor attended the University of Texas El Paso. While in college she met Duff Green Porter, and they were married June 13, 1953. Duff, was born in Saltville, VA, and was a graduate of Virginia Tech, joined the Army and moved to El Paso in his first assignment.
Eleanor and Duff lived more than 40 years in Baton Rouge, LA, where they were long-standing members of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. They moved to Spartanburg in 2012 and joined St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.
Eleanor loved activities with her two daughters -- Girl Scouts, music lessons, Junior Choir, Sunday School, gardening, fishing and cookouts with her family. She was the librarian at St. Luke's School. She relaxed with sewing and decorative needlework and taught them to anyone who wanted to learn.
Eleanor was predeceased by Duff, her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her brother, William E. Clayton, Jr. (Teddye) of Alexandria, VA.; daughters, Diane Miller (Brian) of Virginia Beach, VA and Carol Stephen (Michael) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Oscar Judd (Carman), Amanda Anderson (Mike) and Dillon Miller (Megan); and great-grandchildren, Porter Anderson, Palmer Anderson and Pearl Judd; as well as family and friends, including residents and staff from Summit Hills.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Deborah D. Apoldo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 400 Dupre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
