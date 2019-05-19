|
|
INMAN, SC- Eleanor R. Bagwell, 94, wife of the late Garland A. Bagwell, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at RoseCrest Nursing Home. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Born February 25, 1925 in Boiling Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Percy and Ella Nora Turner McMillin.
She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and Cecil's Business College with a Secretarial degree. She retired from South Carolina Social Security Administration. Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Boiling Springs with much family history in the community and a member of the Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Bagwell (Lynn) of Boiling Springs, SC and Steve Bagwell of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Phil Bagwell (Beth Ann) of Boiling Springs, Jason Bagwell (Michelle) of Boiling Springs, SC, Grace Adams (Clayton) of Athens, GA, Ashley Daugherty (Michael) of Irmo, SC, and Anah Bagwell of Spartanburg, SC; and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by four brothers and two sisters, and a daughter-in- law, Gail Bagwell.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Cemetery, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Bobby Lindsey. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family is thankful to the staff of Comfort Keepers, Mobile Meals, and RoseCrest Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2019