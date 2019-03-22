Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Crestview Baptist Church
153 Daniel Morgan School Rd
Gaffney, SC
COWPENS- Mrs. Elease Evans Lancaster, 92, of Cowpens passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home. Born in Cherokee County, she was the wife of the late Hubert Carl "Jack" Lancaster and daughter of the late Bigie and Bertie Lamb Evans. Mrs. Lancaster was a member of Crestview Baptist Church where she served as a former Youth Leader and Choir member. She was the captain of the Spartan Mills Women's Basketball Team.
She is survived by one daughter, Jackie L. (Jackie R.) Morris of Boiling Springs; one sister, Lillie Sue Hammett of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Mrs. Christian Kiesau (Star) of Virginia and Timothy "Jared" (Rachael) Vise of Cowpens; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a former son-in-law, Timothy Vise. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Evans and J.E. Evans; and five sisters, Rachel Willis, Eunice Nichols, Juanita Evans, Joyce Evans and Arbutis Scruggs.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 9:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Taylor and Dr. Bob Finley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 153 Daniel Morgan School Rd, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
