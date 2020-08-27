Elenora Delores Bivings, 86, of 1621 John B. White Sr., Blvd, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, August 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional.A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Ms. Bivings was the daughter of Ezell and Fannie Mae Parks Bivings and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Doris A. Bivings of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Doris Walker of Spartanburg, S.C.; one grandchild, and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME