Elenora Delores Bivings, 86, of 1621 John B. White Sr., Blvd, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, August 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Ms. Bivings was the daughter of Ezell and Fannie Mae Parks Bivings and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Doris A. Bivings of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Doris Walker of Spartanburg, S.C.; one grandchild, and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home.
