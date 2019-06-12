Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elenore Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elenore Casanova "“Ellie”" Mason


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elenore Casanova "“Ellie”" Mason Obituary
Elenore "Ellie" Casanova Mason, 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home in Boiling Springs, SC.
Elenore was born on December 1, 1933 in Akron, Ohio and later moved to South Carolina with her family. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a devout Christian.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jim; and son, Mark.
Elenore is survived by her children, Marvin (Terrie), Mike (Leigh), and Cathy Clevenger (Rusty); six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Drexler.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13th, 10-11AM at Dunbar Funeral Home located at 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC.
Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 11AM.
The burial will follow at 3:00PM in the M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Pulmonary Hypertension Association at phassociation.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now