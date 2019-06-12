|
|
Elenore "Ellie" Casanova Mason, 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home in Boiling Springs, SC.
Elenore was born on December 1, 1933 in Akron, Ohio and later moved to South Carolina with her family. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a devout Christian.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jim; and son, Mark.
Elenore is survived by her children, Marvin (Terrie), Mike (Leigh), and Cathy Clevenger (Rusty); six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Virginia Drexler.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13th, 10-11AM at Dunbar Funeral Home located at 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC.
Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 11AM.
The burial will follow at 3:00PM in the M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Pulmonary Hypertension Association at phassociation.org.
