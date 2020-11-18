SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth "Betty" Willard Adelman, 84, of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. Born November 6, 1936, in Spartanburg, SC she was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Hallie Augusta Page Willard and widow of David Adelman.
Mrs. Adelman was a member of Temple B'nai Israel and Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America. She was adventurous, living on a boat for 10 years sailing the Caribbean and then touring the United States and Canada in an RV for 10 years with David.
Survivors include her children, Judy, Rick, Kim, Debbie, and Page; grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Jay, Harmony, Ashley, and Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Emily Rose, Tayleigh, Abbey, Emory, Ian, Blake, Yates and Asher, and sister, Lynn Willard Lee. She was predeceased by her dog, Shana.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307 conducted by Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple B'nai Israel, 146 Heywood Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel