Lewis Funeral Home
1247 S DUNCAN BYP
Union, SC 29379
(864)429-8181
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:30 PM
Bethesda Baptist Church
Elizabeth Ann (Dawkins) Gist Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Dawkins Gist, 75, daughter of the late Hiram and Christina Jeter Dawkins, died on January 8, 2020 at her home in Union,SC. She is survived by two sons, David Gist Jr of the home, and Donald Keith (Monica) Gist Sr. of Union, two brothers Berlie D. Dawkins of Whitmire,SC, and Eugene Sanders of Detroit, MI, three sisters Fannie A. Dawkins (Boisy Lee) Shelton, of Whitmire SC, Ruth A. Dawkins Lyles of Blair SC, Johnsie Mae (Joseph) Harris of Youngstown, OH, three grandchildren Latavia Gist, Donald Keith Gist Jr., Jarvis "Shun" Broadus, two great grandchildren, Kaitlynn Gist, and Kamren Gist. She was predeceased by one sister Doris "Regina" Dawkins. She was a member of Bright Star Chapter #245 and a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Santuc. Funeral services will be Sunday January 12, 2020 at Bethesda Baptist Church at 3:30 with Rev. Roderick Ogelsby officiating, and Reverend Coutney Mills, Reverend William Rice, Minister Keisha Watson, Minister Katrina Posey, and Reverend David Brown assisting. The family is at the home, 1159 Berry Farm Road Union SC. Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
