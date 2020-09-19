1/1
Elizabeth (Fowler) Baty
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth Fowler Baty, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 11, 1937 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Annie Linder Fowler, and wife of 63 years to the late James Marvin Baty, Jr.
Mrs. Baty was employed for a number of years as a Paramedic for Spartanburg Medical Center. She received her State Constable Certification through the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department and was a member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Baty was a fantastic cook, but her greatest joy was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her sons, James Randall Baty (Wanda), Kyle Marvin Baty (Penny) and Kelly Lee Baty (Marretta) all of Pacolet, SC; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; special son, Preacher Steve Chastain (Laura) of Forest City, NC and special daughter, Sonya O'Dell of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Mary Grace Baty.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. Steve Chastain, The Rev. Ralph Jett, and The Rev. Randy Phillips. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of her son, Randy Baty.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
SEP
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
