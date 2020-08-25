1/1
Elizabeth "Lib" (Watson) Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth Watson Casey, 90, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at White Oak at North Grove. Born April 2, 1930 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Glover and Clorese Lamb Watson. She was married to the late Riley O'Neill Casey for 63 years.
Lib was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Chuck Casey (Becky) of Moore, SC; granddaughters, Helen Williams (Todd) of Moore, SC and Kristina Mills (Josh) of Woodruff, SC; grandson, Brian Casey (Kate) of Fort Mill, SC; five great grandchildren, Jesse Williams, Hart Williams, Ryker Casey, Sydney Casey, and Riley Mills; and her brother, Charles Watson of Enoree, SC. She was also predeceased by a brother, Donald Watson.
A private graveside service for immediate family only will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Please keep the family in your prayers and stay safe through the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Shoals Baptist Church, 220 Cedar Shoals Church Road, Enoree, SC 29335 or to a charity of one's choice.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of White Oak at North Grove for the care and love shown to Mrs. Casey.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved