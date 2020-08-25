SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth Watson Casey, 90, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at White Oak at North Grove. Born April 2, 1930 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Glover and Clorese Lamb Watson. She was married to the late Riley O'Neill Casey for 63 years.
Lib was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Chuck Casey (Becky) of Moore, SC; granddaughters, Helen Williams (Todd) of Moore, SC and Kristina Mills (Josh) of Woodruff, SC; grandson, Brian Casey (Kate) of Fort Mill, SC; five great grandchildren, Jesse Williams, Hart Williams, Ryker Casey, Sydney Casey, and Riley Mills; and her brother, Charles Watson of Enoree, SC. She was also predeceased by a brother, Donald Watson.
A private graveside service for immediate family only will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Please keep the family in your prayers and stay safe through the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Shoals Baptist Church, 220 Cedar Shoals Church Road, Enoree, SC 29335 or to a charity of one's choice
.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of White Oak at North Grove for the care and love shown to Mrs. Casey.
