SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth "Betsy" Thomas Funderburk, 71, of Spartanburg, SC, was welcomed into the Gates of Heaven on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born September 11, 1947, in Bennettsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Alexander Funderburk and Elizabeth Mahaffey Funderburk.
Betsy's warm and glowing smile was an indication of her love for life. Her early years were spent at Whitten Village in Clinton, SC. In 1982, she had the opportunity to move to Spartanburg to live at The Cannon Manor Girls Home. She later transitioned to a Charles Lea group home and for the past two years was a resident of White Oak Estates.
Betsy enjoyed participating in many activities. These included serving as the State President of The People First Program, speaking publically about the rights of the mentally challenged and handicapped. She enjoyed the Special Needs Sunday School Class at Bethel United Methodist Church as well as "Big Church". She was active in Girl Scouts, Camp Hope, Special Olympics, Garden Club, and Jaycees. She also looked forward to Saturdays at First Baptist Church Sonshine Club. Betsy attended "special classes" at The University of South Carolina Upstate and was a devoted and true Carolina Gamecock fan!
Betsy is survived by her sister, Mary Worthy (Jim) of Spartanburg, SC; her brother, J. Vic Funderburk (Judy) of Arlington, VA; nieces, Claire Boyd (Allen) and Amy Funderburk; nephew, Seth Funderburk (Michelle); and great-nieces, Carleton, Liza, and Allie Boyd. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Jay Worthy.
Thank you to all devoted and compassionate caregivers who touched Betsy's life.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David Nichols. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel. A private committal service will be held in Cheraw, SC.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Charles Lea Center Foundation, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Bethel United Methodist Church Special Needs Sunday School Class, 245 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
