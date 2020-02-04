Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Elizabeth G. (Pittman) Rush


1942 - 2020
Elizabeth G. (Pittman) Rush Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth Gail Pittman Rush, 77, wife of the late Reverend Dr. James Paul Rush, died Friday, January 31, 2020.
Born May 7, 1942 in Verona, NC, Libby was the daughter of the late Louis Augustus and Elizabeth Sandlin Pittman. She was a dedicated pastor's wife, serving alongside her husband in the United Methodist Church in Mississippi, California, and South Carolina. Libby was an early conservationist and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Libby was a loving mother and grandmother, leaving behind her daughter in-law, Elena Pribyl Rush of McKinney, TX; her grandson, Benjamin W. Rush and his wife, Marie Cavalier Rush, of Winston Salem, NC; and her granddaughter, Anne-Elizabeth Pittman Rush of Dallas, TX.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two sons, David Louis Rush and James Stephen Rush; and her brother, Louie Augustus Pittman, Jr.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 5th, 1:00PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend David Nichols.
The family will receive friends following at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The James Stephen Rush '84 Endowed Scholarship Fund or The David Louis Rush Endowed Scholarship Fund at Wofford College, Office of Advancement, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
