Elizabeth (Miller) Gilliam Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC -- Elizabeth Miller Gilliam, 78 of 245 Briarcliff Road, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg County and daughter of the late Arthur Miller and Mae Jesse Booker Miller and wife of the late Joe Gene Gilliam. A member of Monks Grove Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Christopher) Guest and two sons, Cedric Gilliam and Steven Gilliam. One brother, James Arthur Miller and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 PM at Monks Grove Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC with burial in church cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
