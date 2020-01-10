|
ENOREE- Elizabeth Simmons ""Lib"" Hall, 97, of 191 Ice House Road went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Lanham Luther and Jane Golden Simmons and was the widow of Zeb D. Hall. She was a member of Enoree First Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Inman Mills.
Surviving are one son, Bennie (Lisa) Hall of Woodruff; 4 grandchildren, Terry Scott Hall of Woodruff, Michelle Hall Smiley of Laurens, Jennifer Hall Moore of Piedmont and Benjamin Ryan Hall of Waterloo. She was predeceased by a son, Terry Leo Hall; 6 sisters, Irene Taylor, Allowee Parrish, Bonnie Simmons, Melda Watson, JoAnn Beiers and Rosa Donnan; 2 brothers, John Simmons and Leon Simmons.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Enoree First Baptist Church by Rev. Andy Moore. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the South Carolina Commission of the Blind, 202 Victoria Street, Greer, S.C. 29651 or to a .
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020