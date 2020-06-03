Elizabeth "Lib" (Pack) Hayes
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth Pack "Lib" Hayes, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at White Oak Estates-Spartanburg. Born March 7, 1932, in Landrum, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Thomas Pack and Letha Richards Pack and widow of Leon DeVoied Hayes.
Mrs. Hayes was a member of North Spartanburg Church of God and served in the Nursery Class for over 60 years. She retired from Reeves Brothers-Chesnee and then she continued her work history at Jesse Boyd Elementary School until 2014.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sherrie Elizabeth Hayes; her siblings, Leland Thomas Pack, Alta Pruitt, Ruby Gosnell, Vivian Turner, Thomas Pack Jr. Clarence Pack, and Louise Sims.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Floyd's GreenlawnChapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Larry Flippo and The Rev. Richard Porterfield. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association of North & South Carolina, 1300 Baxter Street Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved