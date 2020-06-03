SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth Pack "Lib" Hayes, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at White Oak Estates-Spartanburg. Born March 7, 1932, in Landrum, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Thomas Pack and Letha Richards Pack and widow of Leon DeVoied Hayes.
Mrs. Hayes was a member of North Spartanburg Church of God and served in the Nursery Class for over 60 years. She retired from Reeves Brothers-Chesnee and then she continued her work history at Jesse Boyd Elementary School until 2014.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sherrie Elizabeth Hayes; her siblings, Leland Thomas Pack, Alta Pruitt, Ruby Gosnell, Vivian Turner, Thomas Pack Jr. Clarence Pack, and Louise Sims.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Floyd's GreenlawnChapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Larry Flippo and The Rev. Richard Porterfield. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association of North & South Carolina, 1300 Baxter Street Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.