|
|
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC-Funeral Services for Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Hray, 89, who entered into rest
September 4, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from the St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. The Reverend Nancee A. Cekuta officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hray was a native of Allendale, SC, having made North Augusta her home for the past 64 years. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church where she served in the Choir. Mrs. Hray was a retired Teacher at Hammond Hills Elementary School with 36 years of service. She was a member of the Martintown Road Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution having served as Historian
and Registrar, a member and former President and Treasurer of the Pilot Club of North Augusta and
enjoyed golf. Mrs. Hray was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Alexander Hray.
Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth (Lorick) Brooks, Evans; a son, Alexander (Cynthia) Hray, Jr., Spartanburg, SC; three grandsons, Christopher Warren (Stephanie) Maciaszek, Evans, Alexander (Elizabeth) Hray, III, Spartanburg, SC and Thomas Peyton (Jane) Hray, Sumter, SC; six great-grandchildren, Jordan Isabella Maciaszek, Taylor Landon Maciaszek, Rebecca Claire Hray, Sarah Ruth Hray, Grady Thomas Hray and Evelyn Grace Hray.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 471 West Martintown Road, North
Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019