WOODRUFF- Elizabeth Hunter, 94, formerly of 523 East Georgia Street passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Woodruff Manor.

She was born September 25, 1926 to the late Willie J. Hunter and Emma Caldwell Hunter. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and a retired textile employee with Reeves Bros. Mills Mill Plant.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her caretaker Mrs. Loleather Jamison of Woodruff and aunts, uncles and cousins. Ms. Hunter was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Hunter and a special friend Dr. Theodore H. Jamison.

Graveside services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens by Rev. Carrol Caldwell.

Quiet hour will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 464 Woodruff Street, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary





