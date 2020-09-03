1/1
Elizabeth Juanita Reid Kimbrell
1940 - 2020
Boiling Springs, SC- Elizabeth Juanita Reid Kimbrell, 79, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, was called home Sunday, August 30, 2020. Juanita was born in Campobello, South Carolina on October 6, 1940, the only daughter of the late William Bramlett Reid and Ruby Irene Coggins Reid. Juanita, the widow of Robert (Bobby a/k/a the Cornman) Earl Kimbrell, carved out a career as a customer service manager at Bigelow-Sanford, MCI and Verizon – much to the delight of all she helped. She was an active member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church where she helped create the J.O.Y. Group program.
She is survived by her only child, Phillip Darrell Kimbrell (Susan), of Atlanta, Georgia, four brothers, Gene Reid of Inman, South Carolina, Gerald Reid (Sue) of Thomaston, Georgia, Sherman Reid (Linda) of Columbia, South Carolina and Marvin (Sherry) Reid of Campobello, South Carolina; three grandchildren – Lucie Elizabeth, Ezekiel Sullivan and Elias Bramlett Kimbrell of Atlanta, Georgia. She was predeceased by a brother, Dr. James Louis Reid.
A life well lived; example provided and expectations set – her journey in this world is now complete. Services will be held graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, South Carolina with Pastor Bobby Lindsey officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, South Carolina 29316 https://bsfbc.org/
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
