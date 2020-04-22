|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth C. Kennedy, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Elizabeth and her two older children joined her husband, Bluford C. Kennedy, in the United States in 1947 after WWII. The family made their home in Spartanburg County living in Enoree, SC for a number of years before moving to the city of Spartanburg. She loved her adopted country and showed her patriotism in many ways.
Elizabeth was a member of the VFW Auxiliary at local Post 9539 for over
60 years. During her many years as a member, she served as Auxiliary President, Secretary, and Chairman for the Homeless Veterans Programs for Post 9539. She also served as Secretary for the State Auxiliary and Conductress for both Local, State and National meetings throughout her Auxiliary career.
As an advocate for Special Needs causes, she served on the Board of Whitten Village, the Charles Lea Center and Cannon Manor.
A tireless supporter of her adopted City of Spartanburg she received several Mayoral awards and commendations for her work with local Homeless Veterans programs and the Spartanburg Humane Society.
Elizabeth retired from Hoechst Celanese Corporation where she was a member of the Trademark Testing Laboratory. She had worked previously at Milliken Corporation and Butte Knit.
Surviving her are her daughters, Carole Pook and husband Stephen of Scottsdale, AZ, Irene Kennedy of Moore, SC and son, Paul Stewart Kennedy of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Paul S. Kennedy Jr. (Shannon) of Jacksonville, FL and James T. Kennedy (Ericka) of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandson, Michael Kitchens (Katy) of Boiling Springs, SC, great-granddaughter, Penny and great-grandson, William of Spartanburg, SC; and great-great-granddaughter, Harlie, of Boiling Springs, SC. Mrs. Kennedy was predeceased by her husband, Bluford C. Kennedy; beloved daughter, Helen; adored grandson, Paul Douglas Kitchens; and devoted son-in-law, Jerry L. Henson.
A private service is planned for later.
