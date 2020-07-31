1/1
Elizabeth (Glynn) Langehans
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG – Elizabeth Glynn Langehans, 74, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
Elizabeth was born on March 4, 1946 to the late John Francis and Mariah Keane Glynn.
She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Mitchell of Spartanburg, Melissa Bliley and her husband Dr. Aaron Bliley of Beaufort, SC; and her son, Michael David Langehans of Beaufort, SC.
Elizabeth was blessed with eleven grandchildren; Alex Mitchell, Connor Mitchell, Thomas Mitchell, Kaki Mitchell, Jack Bliley, Luke Bliley, Capers Bliley, Briley Miller, Tucker DeCasere, Woods Langehans, and Mills Langehans.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In honor of her love for animals, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society; 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved