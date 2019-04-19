Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chesnee United Methodist Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Chesnee United Methodist Church
Fellowship Hall
Elizabeth Marie Auer


1928 - 2019 Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Auer Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Elizabeth Marie Auer, 90, of Chesnee, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Elizabeth was born on November 9, 1928, in Fryburg, Pennsylvania, to Lawrence A. and Alice Zagst Beichner. She was a longtime resident in Erie, Pennsylvania, before relocating to Chesnee 3 years ago to reside with her step-daughter, Phyllis A. Knapp. In her working years, Elizabeth was a cashier employed by K-Mart Corporation.
Surviving are her daughters, Alice Pierce (Mark) of Corry, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Lore of McKean, Pennsylvania, Sandra Varner (John) of Centerville, Pennsylvania, Lori Thomas of Erie, Pennsylvania, step-daughter and care giver, Phyllis A. Knapp of Chesnee, numerous grand and great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
A celebration of Life honoring Elizabeth will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, 11:00 o'clock a.m., in Chesnee United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Thompson officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be provided for all attending in the Fellowship Hall. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Erie County Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Erie, Pennsylvania
All arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, 864-461-7788.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
