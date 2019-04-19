|
CHESNEE, SC- Elizabeth Marie Auer, 90, of Chesnee, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Elizabeth was born on November 9, 1928, in Fryburg, Pennsylvania, to Lawrence A. and Alice Zagst Beichner. She was a longtime resident in Erie, Pennsylvania, before relocating to Chesnee 3 years ago to reside with her step-daughter, Phyllis A. Knapp. In her working years, Elizabeth was a cashier employed by K-Mart Corporation.
Surviving are her daughters, Alice Pierce (Mark) of Corry, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Lore of McKean, Pennsylvania, Sandra Varner (John) of Centerville, Pennsylvania, Lori Thomas of Erie, Pennsylvania, step-daughter and care giver, Phyllis A. Knapp of Chesnee, numerous grand and great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
A celebration of Life honoring Elizabeth will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, 11:00 o'clock a.m., in Chesnee United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Thompson officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be provided for all attending in the Fellowship Hall. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in Erie County Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Erie, Pennsylvania
