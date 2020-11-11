1/1
Elizabeth Marie "Beth" Richter
SIMPSONVILLE- Elizabeth "Beth" Marie Richter, 57, passed away on November 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of Nancy Leonard Richter of Simpsonville and the late Lester B. Richter, Jr. Beth was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord.
Beth was predeceased by a brother, Michael Richter.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at the service and that social distancing be observed.
The body will lie in state 12:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Holly Ridge Baptist Church, 260 Adams Mill Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or Reidville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 160, Reidville, SC 29375.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Lying in State
12:00 - 06:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
