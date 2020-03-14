|
|
CAMPOBELLO- Elizabeth "Dolly" Newman Mosley, 84, of Lancaster, SC formerly of Campobello, passed away March 12, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Adolphus and Ida Cora Evington Newman and the wife of the late Raymond F. Mosley, Sr.
She was a member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church and was a activities director for a nursing home. Dolly loved flowers and gardening. She was a strong Christian woman who loved to watch preaching and music on TV. She also loved to send special cards to people.
Dolly is survived by a son, Scott Mosley (Amanda); grandchildren, Jason Mosley, Caleb Mosley and Holly Reid; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Newman and a sister Sandra Rutherford. She was predeceased by a son Ray Mosley, Jr. and three brothers, Ricky, Bobby and Jackie Newman
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM at the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Oak Manor of Lancaster Activity Program, 253 Craig Manor Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 or Blue Ridge Baptist Church, 330 Oak Grove Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
