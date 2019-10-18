|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth Ruth Hughes, 67, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home.
Born May 10, 1952 in Spartanburg, SC, Beth was a daughter of the late George T. Hughes, Jr. and Doris Gideon Hughes. She was a graduate of Dorman High School, class of 1970. Beth was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her sister, Patti Webster and her husband, Bill; and her nephew, Jesse Webster.
In addition to her parents, Beth was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Jean Hughes.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19th, 2-3PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2019