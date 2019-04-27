Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd
Spartanburg, SC
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Norris


Elizabeth R. "Betty" Norris Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC-Elizabeth "Betty" R. Norris, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her home. Born October 29, 1922, in Clinton, MS, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Grady Morris and Gertrude Ruth Duggan Morris. She was married for 61 years to the late Earl Jay Norris Sr.
A member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg, Mrs. Norris was a volunteer at Spartanburg Regional Heart Center and Heart Rehabilitation Counseling for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Jaynie Boney (Greg) of Blythewood, SC; two sons, Earl Jay Norris Jr. (Lynn) of Southport, NC, and Tom Norris (Kathy) of Lawrenceville, GA; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Robert C. Morgan and The Rev. Sal Barone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Heart Center, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
