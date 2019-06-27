|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Elizabeth R. Overcash, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was the wife of Harold Dean Overcash and the daughter of the late Alvin A. and Ollie C. Ravan.
Mrs. Overcash was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and sang in the Adult Choir.
She is survived by a son Bruce D. Overcash and wife Lauri of Chesnee; a brother Wayne A. Ravan of Spartanburg; a nephew Ashley A. Ravan of Spartanburg; a sister-in-law Elsie O. Belcher of Wellford.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Keith Davis. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Zion Hill Baptist Church FLC Renovations Fund, c/o Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2817 East Main Street Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
