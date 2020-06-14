Elizabeth "Lib" Terry
1944 - 2020
SENECA, SC- Elizabeth "Lib" Inez Moore Terry, 75, of 151 Emerald Road passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Elizabeth was born August 8, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC a daughter of the late Mary Ayers Moore and Ernest Moore. She was the widow of William Gerald Terry having celebrated 54 years of marriage. She was a member of Campobello First Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Sue Glenn and husband Stan of Seneca, SC, Mollie Campbell and husband Jon of Lexington, SC, two sons, Wayne Terry and wife Donna of Lexington, SC, Scott Terry of Inman, SC, a brother, Gerald Moore, a sister, Mae Melton, sister-in-law, Shannon Ridings, daughter-in-law, Lee Terry, 17 grandchildren and 8 great, grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mission Fund of Campobello First Baptist Church, 255 S. Main Street, Campobello, SC 29322
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Dear Sue and Stan and Moore and Terry Families, We are so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. You are in our prayers today.
Kim and John Herndon
Friend
June 13, 2020
So Sorry to hear your mother passing!!♥
Martha Price
Friend
June 13, 2020
Sue, Mollie, Scott and Wayne - I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. She was such a sweet and kind person and always had a beautiful smile. My prayers for peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Melinda Greene
Friend
June 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Libs passing, She was such a lovely person, Blessings be with you during this time. Love and Comfort, Larry and Linda B
Linda Brackett
June 13, 2020
Scott & family, I am so very sorry. Praying for you to have peace, comfort and strength in the days and weeks ahead!
Amy Mcabee
Friend
