SENECA, SC- Elizabeth "Lib" Inez Moore Terry, 75, of 151 Emerald Road passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Elizabeth was born August 8, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC a daughter of the late Mary Ayers Moore and Ernest Moore. She was the widow of William Gerald Terry having celebrated 54 years of marriage. She was a member of Campobello First Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Sue Glenn and husband Stan of Seneca, SC, Mollie Campbell and husband Jon of Lexington, SC, two sons, Wayne Terry and wife Donna of Lexington, SC, Scott Terry of Inman, SC, a brother, Gerald Moore, a sister, Mae Melton, sister-in-law, Shannon Ridings, daughter-in-law, Lee Terry, 17 grandchildren and 8 great, grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mission Fund of Campobello First Baptist Church, 255 S. Main Street, Campobello, SC 29322Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory