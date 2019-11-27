|
|
INMAN, SC- Elizabeth "Betty" Bean Warlick, 72, of Inman, SC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 23, 1946, in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late John McBride Bean and Gertrude Bailey Bean.
A graduate of Dreher High School, Mrs. Warlick was the former Director of Nursing at Cherokee Medical Center and former Vice President of Nursing at Mary Black Memorial Hospital. She held numerous jobs at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center presently as Director of Corporate Education. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Nursing at USC and was Associate Nursing Professor in Psychiatry at USC.
Betty was a member of Inman First Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also the co-founder of New Day Club House, a former Board member of Mobile Meals Service and currently a Board member of the Spartanburg Regional Foundation as well as a Board member of Mental Health of America.
Survivors include her husband, Halford G. Warlick Jr.; children, Edward Chalgren (Christine) of Crofton, MD, H. Gaines Warlick III of Spartanburg, SC, Grady Christopher Warlick of Campobello, SC, and Sandra Leigh Warlick of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Holly Ann Chalgren, Carter Anthony Chalgren, Chelsea Hope Warlick, John R. Hastings Jr. (Kristen), and Halford Gaines Warlick IV; great-grandchildren, Millie Kate, Holden and Macie; brother, Robert D. Bean of Tryon, NC; and sister, Bonnie B. Wacker of Inman, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Sandy B. Warlick; and brother-in-law, Howard J. Wacker.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-1:30 PM Friday, November 29, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Paul Moore, The Rev. Skip Snyder, and The Rev. Todd Walter. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers are Austin Magnum, Chelsea Warlick, John Kirkland, Larry Viner, Bill Cogen, and Craig Wacker.
Honorary escort will be Andrew Magnum and members of the David Burdge Sunday School Class of Inman First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mental Health of America, PO Box 2293, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Inman First Baptist Church, 14 North Howard Street, Inman, SC 29349; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
