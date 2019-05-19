|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ella Carolyn Stokes Arms, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Brushy Creek Post Acute. Born March 6, 1930 in Greer, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Pauline Mason Stokes and the widow of Thomas Olen Arms.
Carolyn was a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Larry Arms (Pam) of Knoxville, TN, Kenneth Arms (Barbara) of Ocala, FL, Dale Arms (Libby) of Knoxville, TN and Randy Arms (Sandy) of Greer, SC; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Lynn of Greer, SC and Cheryl Perry of Victoria, TX. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Aldean Cantrell and Helen Turner.
Visitation will be at 11:00 – 11:45 AM Monday, May 20, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Todd Lowe. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Springs Baptist Church, 140 Cedar Springs Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
