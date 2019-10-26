Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Faye Gibbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Faye Gibbs Obituary
UNION, SC- Miss Ella Faye Gibbs, age 85, of 207 South Boyce St., Union, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. Tommy Vaughn and Chaplain Martha Toney. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 Sunday at the church prior to the services.
The family will be at the home, 207 South Boyce St., Union.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now