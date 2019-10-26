|
|
UNION, SC- Miss Ella Faye Gibbs, age 85, of 207 South Boyce St., Union, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. Tommy Vaughn and Chaplain Martha Toney. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 Sunday at the church prior to the services.
The family will be at the home, 207 South Boyce St., Union.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019