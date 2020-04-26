|
|
WELLFORD, SC -- Ella Mae Riser Gist, 87 died April 22, 2020. A native of Spartanburg County and daughter of the late Wil Riser and Mailon Coker Riser and wife of the late Rev. JC Gist.
Survivors include six daughters Virginia Ellis of Lyman, SC., Linda Wilkes (Henry) of Belton, Texas., Brenda McDowell (Booker) of Wellford, SC., Dian Gist, Elizabeth Jones (Carlos), Joyce Hutchinson (Dell), all of Spartanburg, SC. One son, Joe Gist (Elizabeth) of Spartanburg, SC. Two sisters, Dora Wood and Annie Harris, both of Spartanburg, SC.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1 PM at Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Wellford, SC
WJ Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020