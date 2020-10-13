Ella Norris Bivings, 85, of 140 W. Centennial St, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, October 13, 2020 at Mary Black Hospital.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Ms. Bivings was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mamie Norris.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Patricia Tanner of Union, S.C.; two sons, Kevin and Donald Bivings, both of Spartanburg, S.C.; seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home of her son, Donald B. of 150 Harvest Moon Lane, Chesnee, S.C.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOMEWWW.CallahamHicks.com