Ella Norris Bivings, 85, of 140 W. Centennial St, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on, October 13, 2020 at Mary Black Hospital.A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Ms. Bivings was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mamie Norris.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Patricia Tanner of Union, S.C.; two sons, Kevin and Donald Bivings, both of Spartanburg, S.C.; seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home of her son, Donald B. of 150 Harvest Moon Lane, Chesnee, S.C.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME