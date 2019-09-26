|
Ms. Ella Ruth Canty entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Ms. Ella Ruth Canty was the daughter of the late John and Annie Bell Canty.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are one daughter, Linda Smith of Spartanburg, SC and two brothers, Murray Canty and Willie George Canty both of Spartanburg, SC, one grandchild, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 246 Bethlehem Church Rd. Moore, SC
