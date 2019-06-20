|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ellavee Swanson Belue, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Carl David Belue, Sr. and the daughter of the late William and Martha Swanson.
Mrs. Belue was an active member of First Baptist Spartanburg and served as secretary of the Young at Heart of First Baptist Spartanburg. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose world revolved around her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son Carl Belue, Jr. and wife Jocelyn; a daughter Annette Belue; grandchildren Tosha Gardner, Shannon Whittle, Carl Belue III, Raymond Morris, Michael Morris and Rose Marie Morris; great grandchildren Adilyn Gardner, Ella Morris, Maxwell Morris, A.J. Gardner, Nevaeha Gardner and Ravyn Gardner. She is also survived by five brothers and sisters and is predeceased by five brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Sal Barone and Rev. Bill Adams.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to The Encouraging Word, First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 20, 2019