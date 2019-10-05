Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
Ellen Elizabeth Pruitt Obituary
FINGERVILLE, SC- Ellen Elizabeth Pruitt, 73, of Fingerville, SC passed away on Friday, October 4,2019 at her home.
She was the wife of Ronnie Pruitt for some 54 years.
Mrs. Pruitt was a native of Tryon, NC and a daughter of the late Woodrow and Cora Jane Bradford Williams. She was a cafeteria employee with School District #7, and a member of Chesnee Church of God.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Michael (Connie) Henderson of Boiling Springs; daughters, Cynthia (David) Horton of Fingerville and Tammy (Jimmy) Poteat of Spartanburg; six brothers; nine sisters; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by five brothers and five sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Ronald Smalley. Interment will be in Fingerville First Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Ashley and Clint Cooper.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
