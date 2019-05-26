Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Ellen F. "“Pete”" Davis Obituary
MOORE, SC- Ellen "Pete" Faison Flowers Davis, 91, formerly of Arbours West Lane, Moore, SC, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Pacifica Skylyn-Spartanburg. Born September 9, 1927, in Calypso, NC, she was the daughter of the late Carnot and Annie Faison Flowers.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Davis was dedicated to her husband of 53 years, the late Marvin Ray Davis (1999), especially during the last two years of his life during his final illness. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church Spartanburg where she had been active in the Women of Church Circle, a volunteer at the Soup Kitchen, and a member of the committee that visited shut-ins of the church. She retired from Spartanburg County District 2 Administration Office.
Survivors include her daughter, Jo Davis Browning (George) of Moore, SC; daughter-in-law, Dale Salters Davis of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Anna Browning, Greg Browning, Dori Davis Helms (Noel), and Kaysie Davis Brady (Travis); great-grandchildren, Nate Helms, Isabel Helms, and Davis Brady; sister-in-law, Johnnie Davis of Calypso, NC; and many beloved nieces and nephews in eastern North Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her beloved son, Mitchell "Mickey" Ray Davis; brothers, Thomas Flowers, Lawrence Flowers, and Joseph Flowers; and sister, Doris Flowers.
Visitation will be 2:30-3:30 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM. Private entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 438 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, 136 South Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jo and George Browning.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2019
