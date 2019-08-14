|
WELLFORD, SC- Ellen Frances Smith Houchins, 83, wife of Clayton Leon Houchins, Sr., passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Born August 1, 1936 in Lester, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late George Clayton and Juanita Mae Shumate Smith. Ellen was employed with Raleigh County schools in West Virginia, teaching children to read for over 30 years. While in West Virginia, she was a devoted member of Memorial Baptist Church. Since coming to South Carolina, Ellen attended Bible Study Fellowship, where she made many wonderful friends. She was a faithful member of Church 247 where she led a weekly prayer group, "Praying for Israel". Ellen could also be found traveling with her daughter, Debbie, for Hannah's Hope Ministries.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, Ellen is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ellen "Debbie" Sobeski and her husband, Mickey, of Roebuck, SC; her son, Clayton Leon Houchins, Jr., and his wife, Hope, of Boiling Springs, SC; three grandchildren, Michael Sobeski (Emily), Andrew Sobeski (Bekah), and Caleb Cabiness (Hannah); two sisters, Wanda O'Dell McGuiness of Ashburn, VA and Florence Martin (Gene) of Poquoson, VA; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Ellen was predeceased by her granddaughter, Hannah Marie Sobeski; and a sister, Virginia May Hall.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15th, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16th, 3:00PM at Church 247, 2610 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, officiated by Pastor Clayton Houchins and Reverend Sal Barone.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church 247, Building Fund, P O Box 161734, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019