CHESNEE, SC- Ellen Kay Hayes, 67, loving wife of 48 years to John T. Hayes Sr. passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born April 10, 1953 in Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late James E. Champion and Betty Ruppe Champion and was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church. Mrs. Hayes was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed all who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Beth Suddeth of Green Creek, NC, Carrie Hayes, Donna Beach both of Chesnee; son, John T. Hayes Jr. and wife Angel of Chesnee; brother, Melvin Champion and wife Althea of Mayo; grandchildren, Cody Suddeth, Andrew Hayes and wife Danielle, Garry Beach III, Jada Beach, Jessa Beach, Cara Thompson, Dillon Hayes and wife Kimberly, Skyler Emanuele, Isaac Hayes, Cullen Bradley, Stephen Bradley; great-grandchildren, Audrey Hayes, Harper Hayes, Easton Hayes and Teagan Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Bryan Yelton and Dr. Jerry White officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Pleasant Baptist Church, 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.