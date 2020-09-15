SPARTANBURG, SC- Ellen Lewis Melton, 85, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, September 14, 2020, at Valley Falls Terrace. Born December 27, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Marion and Mattie Ellen Frey Lewis and wife of 63 years to the late Grady Melton, Sr.
In 1967 she began her career with the US Postal System as a clerk, then Postmaster at Una Post Office, before transferring in 1983 as Postmaster to the Roebuck Post Office. During her tenures, she planned and built new office buildings for those communities and retired in 1992 with more than 25 years of service.
As an active member of the Piedmont Historical Society, National Association of Postmasters of the U.S. and National Association of Retired Federal Employees, she traveled frequently for these organizations and made many friends across our nation.
Survivors include her children, Debra Genobles Brannon (JR), Grady Melton Jr. all of Cross Hill, SC, and Mark Melton of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Jeff Genobles (Leah) and Matt Genobles (Sonya) and great-grandchildren, Abby, Luke, Avril, Grace, Anna, Levi, JC and Asa. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Rosy Bible and Judy Bishop.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:15 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:30 PM, conducted by Mr. Brian Harvey. Entombment will follow the service.
A special thank you to the staff of Mobile Meals Service of Spartanburg and friends who made deliveries, Valley Falls Terrace and staff, Hospice Care of South Carolina, Homestead Hospice and staff, Lisa Turner, and Jody Carter for their in-home loving care.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel