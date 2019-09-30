|
COWPENS, SC- Elliott R. Conrad, III, 63, of Cowpens, SC died Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence.
Born on February 6, 1956 in Forsyth County, NC, he was the son of the late Elliott Conrad II and Rachel Whitaker Conrad.
He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp, serving during the Vietnam War.
He felt a closeness to First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and with his wife Betty faithfully watched the televised services each Sunday.
Elliott was a fork lift operator by trade and was also a gifted repairman. Definitely his greatest gift was his kind and loving spirit. He was a caring and giving person yet strong willed, energetic, on the go as long as possible and full of bravery. Hobbies included fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR races. When opportunity presented, he enjoyed building snowmen. Elliott was also an animal lover.
Survivors are his wife Betty Lollis Conrad of 26 years; his daughter and her wife, Caroline Conrad and Valli of Linwood, NC; grandson, Owen Watson; sister-in-law, Shirley Seegers and borther-in-law, John Lollis both of Newberry and his first wife, Candace Lynn Albert.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, in Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1st at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry.
Memorials suggested to the , PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 30, 2019