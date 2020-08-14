1/
Elmer "Whitey" Campbell
Elmer "Whitey" Campbell age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Mr. Campbell was born in Landrum, SC to the late Brooks & Bessie Belue Campbell. A Veteran of the US Army, he retired from his job with the Federal Government in 2001. In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his brother, Abria Campbell.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Ada H. Campbell, three children and six grandchildren; as well as siblings Edward Campbell, Jimmy Campbell and Tracy Turner. A graveside service was held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville, GA.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
