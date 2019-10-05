|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Elna "Ellie" Reimer, 80, of Woodruff, SC, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born June 12, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude Barshi Rosenbaum Park and widow of Irwin Harold "Butch" Reimer.
Ellie moved to Woodruff, SC in the 1960's with her husband Butch, who was the love of her life. She raised her family there and was a substitute teacher in Spartanburg School District 4. Her closest and lifelong friends were formed in the Jayceettes. She was a businesswoman and ran The Kiddie Shop, a children's clothing store for many years.
Surviving are two daughters, Marci (Jay) Haber of Nashville, TN, and Michele (Tyler) Patton of Simpsonville, SC; four granddaughters, Cori and Eryn Haber and Ivey and Alena Patton; one brother, Cal Rosenbaum of Miami, FL; and two nephews, Mark Rosenbaum of Orlando, FL and Scott (Kathy) Rosenbaum of Miami, FL. Devoted family members include Gloria and Henry Goldberg, Allan From, and special friend, Marcella Davisson.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow the service at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; or the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 5, 2019