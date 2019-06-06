|
BUCKEYE, AZ- Elnora Cozetta Troxler, 85, of Buckeye, AZ, died May 31, 2019, in Goodyear, AZ. She was born September 17, 1933, in Dexter, MO to Elvis and Beulah Robinson. Elnora was a woman of great faith who kept the church and her family central in her life. As a mother and homemaker, she lovingly cared for her home and carefully taught her children to share in her faith. As a part-time custodian for her church, the First Free Will Baptist Church of Hazel Park, she devotedly cared for the building as her spiritual home. More recently she was a member of Inman First Free Will Baptist Church where her faith brought her great joy and helped give her the strength to overcome breast cancer.
Elnora enjoyed exercise, especially walking. She loved jigsaw puzzles and was gifted in crocheting and painting. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Troxler (Gail), Debbie Sanders (Steve), and Robin Jones (Chris); two grandchildren, Kim Melton (Kevin) and Michael Sanders (Maria); and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvis and Beulah Robinson; husband, Lester Troxler; sister, Ruby Reagan; and brother, Elvis Robinson.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral and committal services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Sean Fortner. Private burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, Moore, SC.
