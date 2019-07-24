|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Agnes Eloise Revis Pitts, 94, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wesley Court Assisted Living. The last surviving member of her immediate family, daughter of the late Rev. James Henry and Mamie Ola McSwain Revis was born in Chester County, SC on February 5, 1925. She grew up in Spartanburg County except for four years she lived in North Carolina where her father was pastor of Anderson Branch Free Will Baptist Church. She was the wife of the late George Wesley Pitts and a member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Pitts was formerly employed in textiles and retired from Arrow Automotive. She loved working with crafts and yard work, especially her flowers.
Survivors include her children, Melvin Revis (Judy) of Spartanburg, SC, George William "Bill" Pitts (Carol) of Olympia, WA, Ray Pitts (Debbie) of Spartanburg, SC, and Renee Phillips (Metz) of Gaffney, SC; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; and a special grandson, John Wesley Phillips. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Maeomie Revis Rogers; and brother, William Ezell Revis.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM-12:15 PM Friday, July 26, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 12:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Tim Hackett and eulogist, Mr. Kendall Revis. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Free Will Baptist Church, 2058 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Melvin and Judy Revis.
Mrs. Pitts will say "good night" here, but "good morning" up there. The title of a song she and her mother sang. Her mother played the piano in churches and was known by all as Granny Revis.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019