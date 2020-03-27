|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Eloise "Weezie" Spain Painter Cantrell, 99, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home. Born July 18, 1920, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Spain Painter and Elizabeth Leek Busbee Painter. She was the beloved wife of the late Loyd "Bill" C. Cantrell.
Mrs. Cantrell was a member of Southside Baptist Church and retired from Spartan Grain & Mill after 20 years of service.
Survivors include her devoted longtime friend, Deborah Davisson Marshall and daughter, Corrine of Woodruff, SC; and niece, Dee Eaker of Charlotte, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 316 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020