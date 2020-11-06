1/1
Eloise T. Miller
Eloise T. Miller, 86, of Spartanburg, SC passed away November 3, 2020. A native of Inman, SC, she was the widow of Enoch Miller and the daughter of the late Ushray W. Tillerson and Thelma Burgess Tillerson. She joined New Bedford Baptist Church at an early age and was a former employee of Martex Fibers. She is survived by one son, Tony F. (Verena) Miller; one daughter, Karen E. Dawkins; three grandchildren; three brothers, Rev. Elbert S. (Mildred) Tillerson, Rev. Thomas M. (Aldrena) Tillerson, Deacon Kenneth D. (Cathy) Tillerson; eight sisters, Curtis "Tillie" Stanford, Shelvia T. (Rev. Dr. Richard L.) Sadler, Josie "Jo" T. McDowell, Annie T. (Flavours) McMillian, Bena T. (Converse) Waddell, Brenda T. (Truman) Williams, Linda T. (Lucious) Buckman, Dorothy T. Sims; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at New Bedford Baptist Church.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
New Bedford Baptist Church. Community Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Mortuary, Inc.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Barbara Smith
Neighbor
