Eloise T. Miller, 86, of Spartanburg, SC passed away November 3, 2020. A native of Inman, SC, she was the widow of Enoch Miller and the daughter of the late Ushray W. Tillerson and Thelma Burgess Tillerson. She joined New Bedford Baptist Church at an early age and was a former employee of Martex Fibers. She is survived by one son, Tony F. (Verena) Miller; one daughter, Karen E. Dawkins; three grandchildren; three brothers, Rev. Elbert S. (Mildred) Tillerson, Rev. Thomas M. (Aldrena) Tillerson, Deacon Kenneth D. (Cathy) Tillerson; eight sisters, Curtis "Tillie" Stanford, Shelvia T. (Rev. Dr. Richard L.) Sadler, Josie "Jo" T. McDowell, Annie T. (Flavours) McMillian, Bena T. (Converse) Waddell, Brenda T. (Truman) Williams, Linda T. (Lucious) Buckman, Dorothy T. Sims; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at New Bedford Baptist Church.

Community Mortuary

102 Marion Ave

Spartanburg, SC





